Accused In Rs 12.63 Crore Bank Fraud Case Arrested From Bengaluru By CBI After 7 Years

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested proclaimed offender Nasreen Taj who had been on the run for nearly seven years in connection with a high-value bank fraud case involving over Rs 12.63 crore.

The arrest comes after sustained efforts by the CBI team, who combined advanced technological tools with traditional investigation techniques to locate the accused.

The case was originally registered on April 15, 2009, against nine accused, including Asadullah Khan, the then Branch Manager of Syndicate Bank, Mandya Branch, and his wife Nasreen Taj. The accused had allegedly conspired to cheat the Syndicate Bank through fraudulent loans and misuse of funds.

Nasreen Taj was arrested from Bengaluru on July 19, 2025, where she had been living under a fake identity as "Ms. Salma."

Nasreen Taj, who had no independent income, availed loans including a Temporary Overdraft of Rs 120 lakhs and farm loans worth Rs 55 lakhs. Instead of using the funds for agriculture, she allegedly diverted them to repay the overdraft, violating loan conditions.

The CBI filed a charge sheet on October 12, 2010, naming her as one of the key conspirators. However, Taj failed to appear for trial since 2019, following which multiple non-bailable warrants were issued. On November 27, 2021 a Special Court in Bengaluru declared her a proclaimed offender and ordered the attachment of her properties.

To evade arrest, she severed ties with family, changed her name, and constantly shifted locations. The CBI, using digital footprint analysis, advanced surveillance tools, and ground-level investigations, successfully tracked her down.

She was produced before the Competent Court in Bengaluru and remanded to judicial custody. The trial against her will now proceed, after being stalled for years.

This case stands as a testament to how modern technology, combined with investigative perseverance, can help law enforcement agencies bring long-absconding offenders to justice.