'People See My Work, Not My Age': Kamal Nath's Retort To Amit Shah

Kamal Nath's retort came after Amit Shah hit out at him in a rally on Sunday in Jabalpur (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had taken a jibe at the chief minister's age at a rally in Jabalpur.

Kamal Nath said the people are not interested in the age of a politician rather see his work.

"We have demonstrated just in one year how government works. We have won the confidence of the people by fulfilling 365 promises in 265 days. We believe in delivering and not just in making empty promises. People see my work, not my age. The people have reposed faith in an old man."

Kamal Nath's retort came after Amit Shah hit out at him in a rally on Sunday in Jabalpur. Mr Shah had said, "Kamal Nathji says loudly CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Oh Kamal Nathji, this is not the age to raise your voice. This does not augur well for your health at this age. Just fix the problems in your state."