Kamal Nath Became 'Sankatnath' During COVID Crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged rampant corruption in state secretariat during Congress government (File)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at his predecessor Kamal Nath and called him "Sankatnath" while holding the previous Congress government responsible for the coronavirus spread in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Chouhan, who assumed office on March 23 after the fall of the Kamal Nath government, claimed the erstwhile Congress dispensation was not concerned about the coronavirus crisis.

Addressing a "virtual" rally organised by the ruling BJP, he said, "BJP leaders and activists have been serving the common people since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. But (then Chief Minister) Kamal Nath had become Sankatnath at that time, leaving the state in a crisis."

He said, "Kamal Nath had no concern with the coronavirus crisis. He was busy attending meetings related to hosting IIFA awards ceremony in Indore during the crisis."

Mr Chouhan said after the announcement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party had promised to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh if it came to power in Madhya Pradesh.

But, the Congress reneged on its promise as soon as it won elections and formed the government in late 2018, the BJP chief minister claimed.

"The Kamal Nath government had deceived farmers and decided to waive only their short-term crop loans," he said.

The chief minister also alleged rampant corruption in the state secretariat during the previous government.

"After all, why shouldn't this (Nath) government fall?" Mr Chouhan sought to know.

"When senior politician Jyotiraditya Scindia saw such a sorry state of affairs under the Kamal Nath government, he asked the then ruling Congress to fulfil its election promise. On this, Kamal Nath got excited and asked him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) to hit the street," Mr Chouhan said.

"He (Jyotiraditya Scindia) then reacted (and the Kamal Nath government eventually collapsed). What can we do now?" he asked.

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress in March and later joined the BJP along with his supporters.

