Kamal Haasan Urges PM Modi To Discuss Anti-Trafficking Bill In Parliament

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that the anti-trafficking bill was taken up for discussion in the winter session of Parliament.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 was passed by the Lok Sabha in July this year and was pending for discussion in Rajya Sabha, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said.

Citing his recent interaction with a group of survivors of human trafficking, he said they had narrated "tales of deception, physical brutality and mental scar they must live with for their entire life."

He rued that "India acts as an origination, transit and destination point for this inhuman activity (trafficking)... "I hope that your government presents this bill for discussion in the upcoming session of the Parliament and all parties support the proposed law. Further, the Parliament may suitably address any shortcoming in the bill as highlighted by various political parties before it is finally passed," he said.

The legislation will provide necessary tools to the law-enforcement agencies to prevent such crimes, besides sufficient assistance to the rescued victims to start a new and respectful life, Mr Haasan added.

