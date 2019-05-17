'Terrorists Abound In All Religions': Kamal Haasan Clarifies On Godse Comment

Kamal Haasan said the "quality of politics has gone down" after reactions on Nathuram Godse remarks

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan today said he was "not intimidated" by the backlash over his comment that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, "independent India's first extremist", was a Hindu. "Terrorists abound in all religions, none can claim that we are sanctimonious," said Kamal Haasan, speaking to NDTV while campaigning for his party candidate.

Earlier this week, slippers were thrown at Kamal Haasan during his campaign in Madurai. A Tamil Nadu minister, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, controversially said his tongue should be cut off.

Kamal Haasan, whose new party Makkal Needhi Mayyam is debuting in this national election, told NDTV: "I don't feel intimidated by slipper and stone hurling."

He sought to clarify that his comment was "about harmony" and he would reach out to the Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities.

The veteran actor made the comment on Sunday while campaigning in the town of Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu's Karur district.

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Independent India's first extremist (theevravaadi) was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it starts," Kamal Haasan said on the man who killed Gandhi in 1948.

Speaking from the sunroof of a vehicle, Mr Haasan, 64, also said he is the Mahatma's "great-grandson in spirit" and that he came there to question the his assassination.

The BJP condemned the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief's remarks. "We strongly condemn Kamal Haasan for talking about Hindu extremism in his poll campaign. He is triggering communal violence in a place where there are a lot of minorities. The Election Commission must take stringent action against Kamal Haasan for this speech," Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted in Tamil.

A police complaint was also filed against the actor-politician on Tuesday over his comments. He requested the Madras High Court for protection from arrest. The court, however, has not set any date for the order.

Meanwhile, the police in Coimbatore district denied permission to the actor on Friday to campaign for the Sulur by-election on May 19.

The actor launched his party in February last year and fielded candidates in all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

