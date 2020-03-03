Cops Question Kamal Haasan In Probe Into Film Set Accident That Killed 3

Kamal Haasan appeared before Chennai Police today in connection with crane crash on his film set

South actor-politician Kamal Haasan appeared before Chennai Police today in connection with the death of three men on a film set last month. All three were assistant directors who died after a crane they were sitting on broke apart and crashed while shooting for Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2, which is being shot at the EVP Film City on the outskirts of the city.

Several others were injured in the incident. Kamal Haasan was at another location inside the complex when the accident occurred, a source who asked not to be identified told NDTV.

Chennai Police had registered a case of negligence causing death and injury and said responsibility for the incident would be fixed after studying the forensic report.

The film's director, Shankar, had been summoned last week. At the time of the accident police sources said it was unknown if he was on site when the crane came crashing down.

The accident caused a stir in the Tamil film industry and raised concerns over lack of safety measures during shoots and on sets.

Shortly after the crash Kamal Haasan wrote a public statement to Lyca Productions, the company behind Indian 2, asking if insurance cover had been taken and questioning other steps taken to ensure safety of cast and crew members.

The company responded by saying the veteran actor, who launched his political party - Makkal Needhi Maiam - ahead of Lok Sabha polls in April-May last year, was always in control, hinting that he should accept part of the blame for the accident.

The company confirmed they did have an insurance policy in place and added that Kamal Haasan should also accept responsibility.

Their statement read: "As you are surely aware, incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of collective responsibility... It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director".

Kamal Haasan had earlier announced Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the families of the three assistant directors who died and those who had been injured.

"The accident is cruel. I lost three colleagues. More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them," he said.

Lyca Productions had said "no words could ease what we truly feel" and that it was "extremely saddened (by) the unfortunate accident".

The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, the company said in a statement.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster film Indian (1996). Along with Kamal Haasan, the sequel also features Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani, and Siddharth among others.