Kamal Haasan Condoles Death Of 3 Killed On Sets Of Film 'Indian 2'

3 assistant directors died after a crane crashed on sets of Kamal Haasan's film "Indian 2"

Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca today condoled the death of three professionals, who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran star's film 'Indian 2', which left nine others injured.

The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific."

Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said, "we are extremely saddened" over the mishap. The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca said in a statement.

In a tweet, Mr Haasan expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues," he said in a tweet.

"More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.

Lyca Productions said, "no words could ease what we truly feel."

"We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident (that) happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday," it said adding "We have lost three of our most hardworking technicians."

Lyca Productions expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and nine injured when a crane used to erect sets snapped at the ongoing shooting of the movie, directed by ace director Shankar, at a private studio at the suburban Nazrathpet.

