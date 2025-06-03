'You're Not Ordinary Man': 5 Observations Court Made In Kamal Haasan Case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday warned Kamal Haasan against misusing his right to free speech to hurt people's sentiments, days after the actor-politician sparked a huge row with his remark that the Kannada language was "born out of Tamil".

5 Observations Court Made In Kamal Haasan Case: "You have a right to speech... but not to hurt sentiments. The fundamental right of (free) speech and expression cannot be given to an extent that it hurts the sentiments of the masses," the Karnataka High Court told the Tamil Nadu actor-politician Kamal Haasan. "You are not an ordinary man," the court told the 70-year-old superstar while hearing a petition seeking direction to the authorities, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, not to obstruct or bar the release of his new movie, 'Thug Life', in the state. "We are leaving this to you now... apologise if you have hurt anyone," the court told Kamal Haasan, who last week refused to apologise for his comment that the Kannada language was "born out of" Tamil. "In this case, you made a statement. Withdraw that statement... that is all. Crores can be earned from Karnataka... but if you don't need the people (of Kannada) then leave the revenue," it said. "But we will not permit anyone to take public sentiments for a ride... when mistakes happen, you should say, 'It is in this context I spoke (but) if it has hurt anyone I apologise'," the court said.

