"Kamal Haasan's Film Won't Release Without His Apology": Karnataka Film Body

The row over legendary actor Kamal Haasan's "Kannada is born out of Tamil" remark shows no sign of dying down. A Karnataka film body has now warned that if the actor does not apologise for his remark, his upcoming movie Thug Life won't be released.

"If he doesn't apologise, Thug Life won't run Karnataka. This is for sure, this is not about the industry, this is about the state. Even political parties are opposing, pro-Kannada organisations are making it clear that he has to respond. The movie's release is difficult without his apology. Our exhibitors or distributors are not ready to screen it. How can the movie release here?" Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president M Narasimhalu said.

During a promotional event for Thug Life, which stars Mr Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, the legendary actor said "Kannada was born out of Tamil". The remark sparked a massive row as politicians cutting across party lines slammed the actor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Kannada language has a long history and that Mr Hassan "doesn't know about it.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra has demanded an apology. "One must love their mother tongue, but flaunting arrogance in its name is a mark of cultural bankruptcy. Especially for artists, it is essential to possess the ethos of respecting every language," he said.

The BJP leader said Mr Haasan acted in films of several languages, including Kannada, but his remark shows "blatant arrogance".

Several pro-Kannada organisations have hit out at the actor and demanded an apology.

The actor has, however, made it clear that he has no plan to apologise. "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't," he has said.