Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Not Aware Of Any Notice To Son Who Hit Official

Kailash Vijayvargiya said he was not aware about the BJP issuing any show-cause notice to his son. (FILE)

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today claimed he was not aware about the party issuing any show-cause notice to his legislator son Akash, who thrashed a civic body official with a cricket bat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore last month.

"I don't know about it. I (just) reached here (Bhopal) from Delhi but I read in newspapers that Akash was served something," Kailash Vijayvargiya, quoted by news agency Press Trust of India, told reporters when asked about the show-cause notice against his son.

In reply to a question whether he scolded Akash Vijayvargiya over the incident, the senior Vijayvargiya said that he had done whatever he was supposed to do as a father.

"Dantna (reprimanding) aur samjhana (explaining)... I don't want to discuss it publicly," he added.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, was seen thrashing an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 26 during an argument over razing of a dilapidated building. The dramatic scenes, of the young politician and his supporters chasing the official with a bat, took place in full public view, in the presence of policemen and television crews.

He later defiantly described the incident as "aavedan, nivedan, danadan (first request, then action)". He is currently out on bail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on Tuesday had strongly disapproved of Akash Vijayvargiya. "What kind of language is this," a furious PM reportedly said, asserting that such leaders should be expelled, "no matter whose son".

The issue of imminent action against Akash Vijayvargiya came up only after PM's reported remark.

When asked about Akash not being seen since after the prime minister's statement, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Ask him. He will be here to attend the state Assembly session (on July 8)."

There have been contrasting statements by BJP leaders on the notice.

While Madhya Pradesh BJP president had on Thursday said that no decision was taken on the matter, a senior national leader had asserted that a notice was issued.

When asked on Saturday whether any such notice has been issued to the MLA, Satyendra Bhushan Singh, office secretary of the state BJP, said, "Nothing like that, at least in my knowledge."

BJP leaders have feigned ignorance whether any notice has been served to Akash Vijayvargiya asking him to explain his conduct.

After his release from jail, Akash Vijayvargiya was given a hero's welcome by some BJP workers.

Though he remained unapologetic over the act, Akash Vijayvargiya had said that he would try to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence while raising public issues in future.

