K Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy, Demands Action On Land Owned By Pawan Kalyan

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha has accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of turning a blind eye to large-scale land encroachments while targeting only the poor and middle class through HYDRAA anti-encroachment drives.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is the state's anti-encroachment task force.

Kavitha alleged that public land worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore had been grabbed by influential people, including those linked to the ruling establishment. However, HYDRAA was acting selectively, she claimed, questioning why action was not being taken against major real estate projects accused of encroaching lake lands.

Pointing to satellite images of Premavathipet Pedda Cheruvu located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Kavitha alleged that nearly seven acres of lake land had been encroached upon and demanded immediate action against the private developers involved.

Kavitha also intensified her attack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. She alleged that a 10-acre land parcel owned by him near Kodikunta Lake falls under protected "Shikam" land and Full Tank Level (FTL) limits. Demanding government intervention, she said the land should be taken back if any violations are found.

"Telangana's land is not for the powerful to grab. We will expose every illegal occupation with evidence," Kavitha said.

Janasena leaders have rejected the land grab allegations, stating that the property was legally purchased and that all required approvals and registrations were obtained as per law.

Pawan Kalyan, in a press conference in Hyderabad, had said that he is ready for any probe and that the land owned by him has not violated any norms. Telangana government authorities have not reacted to the allegation yet.

Kavita's allegations come amid a political row over Kalyan's recent remarks on Telangana. Facing criticism, Pawan Kalyan clarified that he has always respected Telangana and its people. He said he has never opposed the state's self-respect and right to self-governance, and stressed that both Telugu states should move forward with mutual respect and cooperation.