K Kavitha Released From Tihar Jail 5 Months After Arrest In Liquor Policy Case

K Kavitha was released from prison after five months

K Kavitha, in jail since March over alleged corruption and money laundering charge in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, was released from jail on Tuesday evening, hours after Supreme Court granted conditional bail to the Telangana politician.

BRS workers and supporters played drums and burst crackers as she stepped out of the prison complex. Ms Kavitha's brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao was also present.

"We are fighters, we will fight it out legally and politically. They have only made the BRS and KCR's team unbreakable," said the combative leader in her first comments after walking out of the jail.

Earlier today, the top court said 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader's custody was no longer required as both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have completed their probe against her.

"The appellant (Kavitha) is directed to be released forthwith on bail ... on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs 10 lakh in each of the cases," the bench said, while allowing her appeals against the July 1 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had denied her bail in the two cases.

The two central agencies came in for some sharp criticism over the "fairness" of their investigation, with the top court observing "Sorry to see this state of affairs".

"The prosecution has to be fair. You can't pick and choose anyone. What is this fairness? A person who incriminates himself has been made a witness," the bench said, adding, "Tomorrow you will pick up anyone as you choose and leave anyone as you choose as an accused? Very fair and reasonable discretion!".

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms Kavitha, argued that the probe against her was complete and the charge sheet and prosecution complaint have already been filed.

He also referred to the August 9 top court verdict granting bail to co-accused and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the two cases.

The ED had arrested Ms Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the CBI arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11.



