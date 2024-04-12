K Kavitha Approaches Court, Seeks Order Copy For CBI Arrest

K Kavitha was arrested by the CBI while inside Tihar Jail in an alleged money-laundering case.

K Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking the registry to place on record either the application or the order for her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The BRS leader was arrested by the CBI while in Tihar Jail in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

Counsel for Ms Kavitha, Nitesh Rana, appeared virtually and advocate Mohit Rao appeared physically before duty judge Manoj Kumar as today was a court holiday.

The duty judge has placed the applications for hearing at 10 am tomorrow. The duty judge said he has no record with him and has no knowledge about the facts of the case.

A CBI plea seeking Ms Kavitha's custody is also expected to come up in court tomorrow. Ms Kavitha's husband Anil Kumar has reportedly been informed about her arrest by the CBI while she is in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Advocate Mohith Rao told the court that after the CBI was granted the court's permission on April 5 to question Ms Kavitha inside Tihar Jail, the agency had interrogated her on April 6. But the order had been passed without informing counsel for the accused. Ms Kavitha's application opposing the order will be taken up by the court on April 26.

The counsel argued that the arrest cannot be carried out without court orders as she is in judicial custody. So they wanted direction to place the application or order for arrest on record.

Sources say the CBI had moved the application for Ms Kavitha's arrest on Tuesday, informing the court that they have questioned and recorded her statement inside Tihar Jail. The court is said to have given permission on Wednesday evening.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 from her residence in Hyderabad.

Sources said the CBI had questioned her about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal. An amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the AAP in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.