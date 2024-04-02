K Chandrashekar Rao's Nephew Arrested For Trespassing, Attempt To Murder

K Kanna Rao and his aides entered the land and attacked the caretakers, the complainant said (File)

A nephew of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was arrested today for allegedly trespassing into the land of a Hyderabad firm and attacking some people, the police said.

A case was registered against KCR's nephew K Kanna Rao and others on March 3 at the Adibatla police station based on a complaint from a representative of the company who accused them of trespassing on 10,890 square yards of the company's land and attacking the caretakers.

An FIR was registered against Mr Rao, named as accused number 4, and others under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for an attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal trespass, among other offences. Kanna Rao was arrested and is being sent to judicial remand, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

The Telangana High Court recently dismissed petitions of some accused, including Kanna Rao, seeking to quash the proceedings against them.

In the complaint, the representative said their company purchased the plot in 2020 and subsequently, the ownership was transferred to their associate entity in 2023.

As per the FIR, on March 3 the accused and his aides criminally trespassed into the land, demolished the compound wall, and assaulted the caretakers with stones and rods. They later set fire to a hut and a container where the caretakers used to stay.

The complainant alleged when he came to know about the matter, he rushed to the spot and questioned the accused, who then abused him and threatened to kill him and his family.

