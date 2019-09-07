Jyotiraditya Scindia's Poster Vandalised, Congress Man Alleges Political Enmity

The poster demanded that Jyotiraditya Scindia be made the Congress' state unit chief. (File photo)

Amid an ongoing poster war between various factions of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, a local party leader approached police after his hoarding featuring former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was torn down.

Factionalism in the state Congress is coming to the fore by way of posters put up by supporters of various leaders in an apparent game of one-upmanship centred on the post of state unit chief.

Several such posters have sprung up in Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore during the past one week.

"We received a complaint on Friday from Abdul Nasir (49) that some unidentified persons have torn the hoarding put up by him at Polytechnic Square. We have asked him to move court," Bharat Pratap Singh of Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal said on Saturday.

Polytechnic Square is located near the residence of the chief minister.

Abdul Nasir, a former corporator and Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist, said he had put up posters, including near the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee office at Polytechnic Square, demanding that the latter be made the Congress' state unit chief.

He said the people who tore up his poster did so out of political enmity.

