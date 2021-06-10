Jyotiraditya Scindia Trashes Talk of Leadership Change In Madhya Pradesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia started a three-day tour of Gwalior and Chambal region today. File

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today dismissed the talk of change of guard in Madhya Pradesh, saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was doing a good job.

"Don't know from where this talk of change in Madhya Pradesh government sprang up. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is doing a good job amid the coronavirus pandemic for the last 16 months," the Rajya Sabha member said here.

Mr Scindia, who joined the BJP last year after quitting the Congress, started a three-day tour of Gwalior and Chambal region today. He met Mr Chouhan and other party leaders in Bhopal over the Covid situation the day before, he said.

"Be it the chief minister, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar or me, we are working together," Mr Scindia said.

On a question about the illegal sand mining in the Chambal river, he said he has always opposed illegal mining, and will ask the government to take stern action against the culprits.

"But those who are paying mining royalty should get protection. If the miners paying royalty carry out illegal mining, they should also face action," he added.

The BJP government in the state handled the second wave of the pandemic well and preparations are on to combat a possible third wave, Mr Scindia said, adding that vaccination should also take place alongside as "it is the most powerful weapon against the pandemic".