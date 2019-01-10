Bail Plea Of Golfer Jyoti Randhawa, Arrested In Poaching Case, Rejected

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: Jyoti Randhawa was arrested on December 26 on poaching charges (File Photo)

A local court Thursday rejected the bail plea of golfer Jyoti Randhawa and another person arrested last month on poaching charges in Motipur range of Uttar Pradesh's Katarniya Ghat.

District judge Upendra Kumar had fixed the hearing on the golfer's bail application Thursday, but the inquiry officer wanted to include additional sections of the Wildlife Protection Act in the case.

Therefore, the matter was posted in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Navneet Kumar Bharti who rejected Jyoti Randhawa's bail application, counsel for the Forest Department, Suresh Yadav said.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on January 14.

The sessions court had also on Monday rejected the interim bail application of the golfer and his friend, and had fixed January 10 for hearing their regular bail application.

Jyoti Randhawa and his friend Mahesh Virajdar were arrested on December 26 on poaching charges. A vehicle bearing a Haryana registration number along with a firearm and other equipment were found in their possession.

The two were produced before magistrate Shikha Yadav who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Jyoti Randhawa, an ace golfer, was ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009.