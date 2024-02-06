Juvenile Gets 20-Year Jail For Raping, Murdering Girl, 5, In 2020

The court convicted him on the charge of kidnapping, rape, murder and destroying evidence

The special children court in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a juvenile for being involved in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in 2020.

The additional district and sessions judge court which is designated as the children's court held the accused guilty.

The court convicted him on the charge of kidnapping, rape, murder and destroying evidence.

The five-year-old girl had gone missing on July 14, 2020, while playing outside her house in her village.

Ten days later, her skeletal remains were found concealed in a bush near a pond on the backside of the house of the accused.

The girl's mother, however, said an innocent person has been punished.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)