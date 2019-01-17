Suspected To Be Mentally Challenged, Odisha Man Kills Two, Injures Six

Five police officials are among those attacked and injured by the man in Odisha. (Representational)

A man, suspected to be mentally-challenged, killed two people and injured six others in Odisha's Nayagarh district today, the police said.

The man first hit a watchman at Odagaon Market, identified as Trilochan Sethi, with an iron rod today morning.

He then chased passers-by and then attacked a woman, identified as Madani Pradhan, near a cinema hall.

Another woman was seriously injured in the attack, the police said.

A team of policemen rushed to the market area and tried to overpower him. He retaliated and five policemen, including the inspector in-charge, were injured in the attack.

The team manage to overpower the man and brought him to the police station.

The man had been spotted roaming in the market area by locals for the last three days.

"We have nabbed the man and sent him to the hospital for treatment," Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Dilip Sahani, said.

Following the attacks, locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the families of the victims.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences to the victim families and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the dead and free medical treatment for the injured.