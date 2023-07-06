Is Canada Soft On Khalistan Supporters For Votes? Justin Trudeau's Reply

Canada has assured India of the safety of diplomats in view of the pro-Khalistan rally

Facing India's questions on pro-Khalistan gatherings, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his country has always taken threats of violence "extremely seriously".

During a media interaction, the Canadian Prime Minister was asked about a parade float depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination at a rally in Brampton and "Kill India" posters put up by Khalistan supporters.

Responding to allegations that his government is soft on Khalistan supporters for electoral goals, Trudeau said, "They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism and we always will."

"We have an extremely diverse country and freedom of expression is something that we have but we will always make sure that we are pushing back against violence and extremism in all its forms," he added.

This comes days after the centre summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. Some groups of Khalistan supporters have planned protests outside Indian missions in Canada this Saturday.

Hitting out strongly at the Canadian government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last week said Ottawa seems to be driven by "vote-bank politics" and this has also impacted the ties between the two countries.

"How Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote bank politics. Their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions," he said.

"We made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our security, then we will have to respond," the minister said, adding that this has impacted bilateral ties over the past few years.

Canada has assured India of the safety of diplomats in view of the rally planned by Khalistani supporters and posters threatening Indian officials.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly highlighted the country's adherence to the Vienna Conventions. "Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously," she said in a statement.

"Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8, which are unacceptable," she said, adding that the actions of a few individuals "do not speak for an entire community or Canada".