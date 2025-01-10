Justin Trudeau's Party To Announce New Canadian Leader On March 9

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party has set March 9 as the date his successor will be chosen, after the outgoing leader bowed to mounting pressure to resign before national elections.

The Liberal Party, in a statement released late Thursday night, said a nationwide leadership vote "will conclude on March 9, 2025, at which point the new leader will be announced on the same day."

Trudeau, after nearly a decade in power and facing growing internal dissent, announced on Monday that he would resign to allow another leader to carry his party into elections due by October at the latest.

He said he would stick on as interim prime minister until the replacement is named.

"After a robust and secure nationwide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election," said Liberal Party president Sachit Mehra.

"This is a time for Liberals across the country to exchange ideas and engage in thoughtful debate to shape the future of our party and our country -- and I encourage all Liberals to get involved in this exciting moment for our party," he added.

The statement said candidates for the leadership race must declare their participation by January 23 and pay Can$350,000 (US$243,000) entrance fee.

Trudeau's support within the ruling Liberal party began crumbling in 2024 due to intensifying public criticism focused on the rising cost of living.

Polling shows Trudeau's party trailing the Conservatives, led by firebrand Pierre Poilievre, by more than 20 points.

In announcing his resignation, Trudeau also suspended parliament until March 24, when the Liberals fear their minority government could be overturned by a vote of no confidence.

The two front-runners to lead the Liberal party are Chrystia Freeland, the former number two in the Trudeau government who resigned with great fanfare in December, and Mark Carney, a former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

