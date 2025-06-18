PM Modi Meets Canadian PM, Calls India-Canada Ties "Extremely Important"

Advertisement

Read Time: 1 min
Kananaskis, Canada:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said relations between India and Canada are "extremely important" as he held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 Summit here.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Carney assumed office in May 2025.

"I believe India-Canada relations are extremely important," said PM Modi, who is here at the invitation of Carney to attend the G7 Summit. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

