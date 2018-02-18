Justin Trudeau In India LIVE: Canadian Prime Minister Visits Taj Mahal Today

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Taj Mahal with his family today. (File)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who arrived in India last evening on a week-long visit, is traveling to Agra today to visit the Taj Mahal. Prime Minister Trudeau, who is accompanied by his wife and three children, left for Agra from Delhi at 9:00 am. He will be visiting the Taj Mahal at around 10:45 am, following which the Canadian prime minister will return to Delhi by 3:30 pm. Justin Trudeau, who is in India till February 25, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23. The objective of Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to India is to expand overall ties between the two countries with a focus on defence and security, counter-terror cooperation, trade and investment, and tackling climate change. Both countries are also expected to deliberate on enhancing cooperation in the civil nuclear sector. A number of Justin Trudeau's cabinet colleagues including Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, Science and Sports Minister Kirsty Duncan and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi are also visiting India. The ties between India and Canada have been rising steadily. Approximately 1.4 million Canadians are of Indian origin and India is Canada's second largest source of immigrants.