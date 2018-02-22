Justin Trudeau In India Live Updates: Canadian PM Visits Jama Masjid With His Family

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is on a week-long visit to India will spend the day in the national capital today. His schedule for the day began with a visit to the Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. He is to visit a cricket ground and also deliver a keynote address at the Canada India Business Seminar.
Mr Trudeau who is accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien and a delegation of ministers, visited Amritsar yesterday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Justin Trudeau in Amritsar for a one-on-one meeting. Mr Trudeau along with his family also visited the the Golden Temple.
Mr Trudeau is to receive a ceremonial welcome tomorrow after which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two are to make a joint statement later in the day.