Justin Trudeau And Team May Fly Out Of Delhi By Late Afternoon Tomorrow

Justin Trudeau and his team were to leave Delhi after G20 Summit on Sunday (File)

Canada today said the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from Delhi is late afternoon on Tuesday and that the country's armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to bring them home.

The Prime Minister and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 Summit on Sunday, had to extend their India stay due to technical issues with their aircraft.

Earlier in the day, a source said that a ferry aircraft to fly them back is expected to land at the Delhi airport around 10 pm today.

In an e-mail statement to news agency PTI, the Canadian Prime Minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in the statement.