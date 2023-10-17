'Justice Wins, Injustice Loses': Raghav Chadha On Court Relief Over Bungalow

Raghav Chadha will not have to vacate his official bungalow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha today thanked the Delhi High Court for giving an order in favour of "truth and justice" by setting aside a trial court order on vacating his government bungalow.

Mr Chadha had appealed the trial court order that lifted an interim order preventing the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from removing him from the government bungalow allotted to him.

In a video statement, Mr Chadha said his "fight isn't about a house or a shop, it's about saving the Constitution".

"I would like to thank the Delhi High Court. It has ensured the win of justice and the defeat of injustice," the AAP MP said. "This must have been the first time in the country's history that the leader of a small party has been targeted in such a brazen manner," he said.

The trial court had ruled that Mr Chadha does not have an absolute right to continue to occupy his government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, even after the cancellation of the allotment.

"The cancellation of this allotment was a clear case of political vendetta, aimed at silencing a young, vocal parliamentarian. The decision to revoke my official accommodation was arbitrary, unreasonable, and unjust, representing a new low in political vendetta," Mr Chadha said in the video statement, which he also posted on X, formerly Twitter.

My statement on the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's ruling to set aside the unjust order to evict me from my official residence. pic.twitter.com/fA7BJ2zLYm — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 17, 2023

"... Not only was this cancellation driven by malicious intent, but it also contained flaring irregularities that clearly violated established rules and regulations," he said. "Opposition voices, those who represent the concerns of millions of Indians, are being deliberately targeted."

He said he has given two speeches in parliament criticising the BJP-led centre, and his official accommodation was cancelled after his first speech. "After my second speech, my membership as a parliamentarian was suspended. No parliamentarian can function if he is made to worry about what his forthright and honest speech will cost him next," Mr Chadha said.

"All I want to say is that they can remove me from my official accommodation, they can remove me from parliament, but they can't remove me from the hearts of millions of Indians, where I hope I really reside," Mr Chadha said.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Mr Chadha's case, challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha. Mr Chadha was suspended for allegedly forging signatures of other MPs and proposing their names for a committee without their consent.

The Supreme Court has instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to address the accusations and has also sought the help of the Attorney General of India R Venkataramani. The case will be resumed on October 30.