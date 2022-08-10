Justice UU Lalit: 5 Points On New Chief Justice Of India

Justice UU Lalit has been appointed on the recommendation of CJI NV Ramana, who will demit office on August 26. Justice Lalit will have a 74-day tenure as Chief Justice, and will retire on November 8.

Born on November 9, 1957 at Solapur in Maharashtra, Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in June 1983. He practised in the High Court of Bombay till December 1985 before shifting his practice to Delhi in January 1986.

Justice Lalit specialises in criminal law and conducted trials as CBI's Special Public Prosecutor in all 2G matters. He also served as a member of the Supreme Court's Legal Services Committee for two terms.

Justice Lalit was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in August 2014 from the Bar. He is the second Chief Justice to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar, after Justice SM Sikri, who served as the 13th CJI in 1971.