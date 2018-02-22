How Was Khalistani Terrorist Allowed Into India? Government Finding Out Jaspal Atwal was convicted for trying to kill the then Punjab Minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Canada in 1986, and was sentenced to 20 years.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jaspal Atwal (right) was photographed with Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie in Mumbai. NEW DELHI: The presence of Jaswal Atwal, a convicted pro-Khalistan terrorist, at an official event hosted for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prompted the Indian government also to make inquiries to figure how the separatist leader was allowed back into the country without any red-flags being raised.



"We will have to see how this happened," Raveesh Kumar, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.



"I cannot immediately say how that happened. There are different ways of people coming into India, whether you are an Indian national, or OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card holder. We are ascertaining details from our mission," Mr Kumar said.



Jaspal Atwal was convicted for trying to kill the then Punjab Minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Canada in 1986, and was sentenced to 20 years.



The Canadian media had spotted him in photographs standing with PM Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau and Canadian minister Amarjeet Sohi in the Mumbai event.



It turned out that Jaswal Atwal was also invited to an official dinner in Delhi tonight. The invites were seen to reinforce Canada government's insensitivity in recognising the threats that Khalistani separatists have posed in India.



Within hours, PM Trudeau went public with his disapproval of Jaswal Atwal's presence and Randeep Surai, the Canadian parliamentarian who had invited Atwal, regretted his decision



The presence of Jaswal Atwal, a convicted pro-Khalistan terrorist, at an official event hosted for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prompted the Indian government also to make inquiries to figure how the separatist leader was allowed back into the country without any red-flags being raised."We will have to see how this happened," Raveesh Kumar, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday."I cannot immediately say how that happened. There are different ways of people coming into India, whether you are an Indian national, or OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card holder. We are ascertaining details from our mission," Mr Kumar said.Jaspal Atwal was convicted for trying to kill the then Punjab Minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Canada in 1986, and was sentenced to 20 years.The Canadian media had spotted him in photographs standing with PM Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau and Canadian minister Amarjeet Sohi in the Mumbai event. It turned out that Jaswal Atwal was also invited to an official dinner in Delhi tonight. The invites were seen to reinforce Canada government's insensitivity in recognising the threats that Khalistani separatists have posed in India.Within hours, PM Trudeau went public with his disapproval of Jaswal Atwal's presence and Randeep Surai, the Canadian parliamentarian who had invited Atwal, regretted his decision