Justice Sheel Nagu Appointed Chief Justice Of Punjab And Haryana High Court

The central government through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued a notification for the transfer of Justice Sheel Nagu (Acting Chief Justice) from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Notification issued stated that, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sheel Nagu, Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, to be the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Justice Sheel Nagu was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on 27 May 2011 and has been functioning there since then.

Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he practised at the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Constitutional, service, labour and criminal cases.

As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of over 12 years as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he has authored more than 499 reported judgments.

On December 27, 2023, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Collegium stated that Justice Sheel Nagu is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

