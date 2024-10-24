Justice Sanjiv Khanna Appointed Next Chief Justice of India, Oath On November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been apointed the next Chief Justice of India by President of India Droupadi Murmu after Chief Justice DY Chandrachud named him his successor. The oath ceremony will be on November 11 - a day after Justice Chandrachud retires.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made the announcement on X this evening.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," his post read.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th... — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) October 24, 2024

Justice Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019 from the Delhi High Court. He is due to retire on May 13, 2025.

As part of the Supreme Court, Justice Khanna has delivered several key judgments. He was part of the Constitution Bench that struck down the Electoral Bonds scheme which permitted anonymous donations to political parties.

He was part of the Constitution Bench that upheld the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution of India last year.

In July, a bench he headed had granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, who was Chief Minister of Delhi at the time, in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.