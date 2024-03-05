Justice Delivered After 10 Years Of Struggle: Former Professor G Saibaba's Wife

G N Saibaba was an English professor at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College.

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba's wife, Vasantha Kumari, expressed huge relief on Tuesday over his acquittal in the Maoist Links case, saying justice was delivered after 10 years of struggle.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba in the case, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

Kumari said her husband's reputation was never at stake, as people who knew him believed in him. She also thanked lawyers and activists who supported Saibaba during the struggle.

The High Court also set aside the life sentence imposed on the 54-year-old.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes also acquitted five others accused in the case.

"The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons," the HC said.