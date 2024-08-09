'Justice Can Be Delayed, Not Denied': Sunita Kejriwal On Manish Sisodia Bail

On Thursday, a Delhi court extended Mr Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 20.

The Supreme Court today granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who had been in custody for 17 months, in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case. Reacting to the news, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed her relief, stating, "Justice can be delayed, not denied."

भगवान के घर देर है अंधेर नहीं 🙏 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) August 9, 2024

The legal battle surrounding the Delhi excise policy case has seen multiple high-profile arrests, including that of Arvind Kejriwal. On Thursday, a Delhi court extended Mr Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 20 in the ongoing corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who presided over the hearing, extended Mr Kejriwal's custody after he appeared before the court via video conference.

The court is scheduled to consider a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Mr Kejriwal on August 12. The supplementary charge sheet is expected to further detail the allegations against the AAP chief, who has been named as one of the "main conspirators" in the case. Judge Baweja noted the CBI's concerns that Mr Kejriwal might attempt to influence witnesses if released, justifying the extension of his custody.

Mr Kejriwal, 55, was initially arrested by the CBI on June 26 while already in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, where he was being held in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His arrest by the ED had occurred earlier on March 21.

Despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the ED case on July 12, Mr Kejriwal remains in Tihar Jail as he has yet to furnish the required bail bond.