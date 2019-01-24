'Jumla': P Chidambaram Takes Dig At Centre Over Railway Jobs Announcement

P Chidambaram said the posts have been lying vacant for nearly five years. (File photo)

Senior Congress leader took a potshot at Centre over announcement of four lakh jobs in Railways, calling it "another jumla" by the Narendra Modi government. The former Finance Minister said the Railway Ministry has "suddenly" woken up to posts lying vacant for nearly five years.

"Railways leave 2,82,976 posts vacant for nearly five years and suddenly wake up to say we will fill them in three months! Another jumla!" the Congress leader said in a tweet.

"The story is the same across many departments of the government. Vacant posts on one side, unemployed youth on the other," he added.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on Wednesday said that the Railways would employ over four lakh people by 2021. He also said that recruitment for 2.3 lakh vacant posts will be completed in the next two years.