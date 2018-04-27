Judiciary Being Treated Like AAP Government By PM Modi: Arvind Kejriwal

"PM is treating judiciary in the same manner as he treats Delhi govt (sic)," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, apparently referring to the tussle between the Delhi government and the centre over a host of issues, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats.
Mr Kejriwal has previously accused the centre of "creating hurdles unsparingly" in the functioning of Delhi government.
Speaking at an event to mark the third anniversary of the AAP government in Delhi in February, he said the Delhi government was struggling to get approval for its policies from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, an appointee of the central government.
Comments
Along with Justice Joseph, the collegium had proposed senior advocate Indu Malhotra's name for elevation. Her name was accepted and she was administered the oath as a Supreme Court judge by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today.