'Insensitive, Indecent': JP Nadda Slams Sonia Gandhi Remarks On Lockdown

JP Nadda said: "This is not the time for politics but to serve the nation unitedly". (File)

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday slammed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's criticism of the lockdown as "insensitive and indecent", saying this is not the time for politics when the entire country is fighting the coronavirus unitedly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Mr Nadda said PM Modi is taking along all state governments to lead the fight of "team India" against the pandemic and asked the Congress to play the role of a responsible political party in this difficult time.

The Indian government's efforts are being praised across the world, he tweeted.

"The entire country is today fighting against COVID-19 unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At such a time, Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement is insensitive and indecent. This is not the time for politics but to serve the nation unitedly," Mr Nadda said.

Top Congress leaders on Thursday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, with party chief Sonia Gandhi criticising the Centre for "unplanned" implementation of the lockdown and calling for "solidarity" in meeting the challenge posed by the pandemic.

"The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India," she said.