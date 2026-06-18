"Joy Working With Vijay, He Is Humble, Patient": Tamil Nadu Minister To NDTV

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan has defended the TVK-led government's higher education policies, vowed to tackle corruption in the sector, promised action against capitation fees, and expressed confidence that the TVK-Congress alliance would sweep the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the Viswanathan addressed a wide range of issues, ranging from vice-chancellor appointments and the National Education Policy (NEP) to engineering admissions, faculty shortages and the political future of the ruling alliance.

Universities Without Vice-Chancellors

A key concern facing Tamil Nadu's higher education sector is that 12 state universities are currently functioning without vice-chancellors.

Viswanathan said the absence of vice-chancellors has severely affected faculty recruitment, salary disbursal and pension-related administrative decisions. He attributed the situation to the prolonged legal battle over vice-chancellor appointments.

"The issue has been pending before the Supreme Court for the last few years. We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and take necessary steps," he said.

The minister accused former Governor RN Ravi of creating complications by insisting on the inclusion of a UGC nominee in vice-chancellor search committees.

"We will not allow a UGC nominee as prescribed under the NEP. We need to protect the powers of the state. Having the Chief Minister as Chancellor of state universities is a good model and helps secure Tamil Nadu's rights over its universities," he said.

He maintained that if the Governor remained adamant about implementing the NEP framework, the state would not want him to continue as Chancellor.

Expressing confidence in the legal battle, Viswanathan said the government believes the Supreme Court will uphold Tamil Nadu's stand on university autonomy.

Opposition To NEP

Reiterating the government's opposition to the National Education Policy, the minister said the three-language formula amounted to Hindi imposition.

He also expressed concern over provisions allowing multiple exit options for students.

"We are against the dropout option under the NEP. It could increase dropout rates," he said.

The minister further argued that the policy would result in more centralised entrance examinations similar to NEET, a move opposed by the state government.

"We do not want additional nationwide entrance tests. Education must remain accessible and inclusive," he added.

Faculty Vacancies And Guest Lecturers

The minister acknowledged that universities and colleges across Tamil Nadu currently depend on nearly 8,000 guest lecturers.

He said the government would discuss increasing the monthly remuneration of guest lecturers from the current Rs 30,000.

Large-scale faculty vacancies in government and aided colleges, he said, are linked to the delay in vice-chancellor appointments.

"Once vice-chancellors are appointed, we will move to fill vacancies in government and aided colleges," he said.

Cracking Down On Commercialisation

Addressing complaints about the growing commercialisation of education, Viswanathan admitted that capitation fees remain a serious concern.

"Capitation fee is a harsh reality. The government receives many complaints. We will issue strict instructions to colleges," he said.

On allegations that aided colleges collect exorbitant fees beyond prescribed limits, affecting poor and middle-class students, the minister promised government intervention to curb such practices and ensure that education remains affordable.

Approval of new colleges has long been viewed as a sector plagued by corruption. Seeking to reassure stakeholders, Mr Viswanathan promised a transparent and corruption-free system for granting approvals.

"I promise there will be no bribery for approving new colleges. Eradicating corruption in higher education is my single agenda," he said.

Engineering Admissions And Private Colleges

Rejecting allegations that delays in government engineering college admissions favour private institutions, the minister said the choice-filling system used in engineering admissions does not favour private colleges.

He noted that counselling centres have been established across the state to guide students and parents through the choice-filling process and help them make informed decisions.

On complaints that some private engineering colleges block seats after collecting large sums of money by exploiting uncertainty over government college admissions, Viswanathan advised parents not to succumb to pressure tactics.

"Parents are worried about their children's future. They should avoid paying money to block seats," he advised.

Welfare Schemes To Continue

The minister confirmed that the TVK government would continue the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance scheme for government school students entering higher education.

He described the programme as an important initiative to encourage first-generation learners and improve access to college education.

The minister also revealed that Chief Minister Vijay would soon announce a special attractive package for first-generation learners entering colleges, aimed at further improving access to higher education and supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Viswanathan also said the state government has limited options when central institutions refuse postgraduate admissions to students holding three-year undergraduate degrees.

Congress In Power After 59 Years

On the political front, the minister described Congress sharing power in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades as a historic development.

"Congress sharing power after 59 years is special," he said.

He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with deciding to align with the TVK-led alliance and argued that attempts by the DMK and AIADMK to come together politically contributed to Congress moving towards TVK.

According to him, Chief Minister Vijay had favoured a coalition government model even before the elections.

He contrasted the present arrangement with the UPA years, saying DMK leaders shared power at the Centre but never reciprocated by sharing power in Tamil Nadu.

"Today Congress, VCK and IUML are all part of governance," he said.

'DMK Will Draw A Blank in 2029'

Projecting confidence ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, Mr Viswanathan claimed the TVK-Congress alliance would dominate the 2029 polls.

"Congress will not miss the bus in 2029. The TVK-Congress alliance will sweep the elections and the DMK will draw a blank," he asserted.

He also claimed that several former DMK allies are now aligned with the ruling coalition.

Working With Vijay

The minister reserved some of his warmest remarks for Chief Minister Vijay.

"It is a joy working with Vijay. He is a leader of good calibre, humble and patient," he said.

Viswanathan also reflected on his own political journey, noting that despite being a Dalit leader, Rahul Gandhi encouraged him to contest from Melur, a general constituency.

"People from all communities voted for me. I am fortunate to be a minister," he said.

Invoking two iconic Congress leaders, he added: "The legacy of Kamaraj and Kakkan is back in the Tamil Nadu cabinet."

The minister concluded by reiterating his commitment to reforming higher education.

"My single agenda is to eradicate corruption in higher education and ensure that students receive quality education without exploitation," he said.