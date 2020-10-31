'Journey So Smooth': Rail Minister's 'Water Glass' Test On Karnataka Tracks

Not a drop of water spilled from the glass, Piyush Goyal tweeted

A high speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out of a glass kept on the table of a coach, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The minister, in a tweet on Friday night, shared a video of a glass filled with water kept on the table of a compartment from which not a drop spilled during the trip.

"The journey was so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed. The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," he tweeted.

A Railway officer said work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.