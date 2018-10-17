Journalists Covering Encounter In Srinagar Beaten Up, Police Apologises

A senior police officer said they are verifying details of the incident. (PTI photo)

Six journalists were allegedly beaten up by the police after an altercation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today. The police said they were investigating the matter and have apologised to journalists who were injured.

The journalists, who sustained bruises, said the police went "berserk" when they were covering an encounter in the volatile downtown area of the city. Two terrorists and a civilian were killed during the encounter this morning. A policeman also died.

"There was no law and order situation other than the encounter. I was talking to DIG Srinagar, suddenly a policeman came carrying a lathi (baton) and started beating my cameraman. When I intervened and asked him why he was hitting him, he started hitting at me as well," said Asif Qureshi, a journalist working with ABVP channel.

A senior police officer said they are verifying details of the incident. "I have personally apologised to journalists who were roughed up," said SP Pani, a senior police officer.

The journalists said senior officers, including an officer of the Deputy-Inspector General rank, were present when they were being beaten.

This is not the first time journalists have been targeted in the city while doing their job. There have been several incidents in the past.

After killing of senior journalist Shujat Bukhari in June, journalists in Kashmir are living in an atmosphere of fear.

The Kashmir Press Club has condemned the incident, alleging that some of the journalists were injured in the action of the security forces. The Press Club expressed hope that the state administration will take action.