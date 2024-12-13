"More Ridiculous By The Day": Journalist On Congress Leader's "Adani" Dig

Malini Parthasarathy, the former chairperson of The Hindu Group, slammed the Congress party on Friday, saying its "obsession with Adani" Group was driving its leaders and spokespersons to "puerile responses".

Ms Parthasarathy was commenting on a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who shared an image of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the India Economic Conclave and wrote, "Even he is 'presented by Adani'??"

Mr Khera's post showed a cropped image of the former CJI along with the sponsor of the event, Adani Group.

Even he is ‘presented by Adani' ?? pic.twitter.com/ReVF1gpqBC — Pawan Khera ???????? (@Pawankhera) December 12, 2024

Reposting the Congress spokesperson's post, Ms Parthasarathy wrote, "The Congress party is getting more and more ridiculous by the day! This obsession with Adani is driving their leaders & spokespersons to puerile responses."

The Congress party is getting more and more ridiculous by the day! This obsession with Adani is driving their leaders & spokespersons to puerile responses. First is the sneering campaign by @RahulGandhi, having the @INCIndia parliamentary contingent stand outside Parliament with… https://t.co/GSbK4fbT1d — Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) December 13, 2024

Ms Parthasarathy also cited Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's mock 'interview' at parliament with some Congress members who were wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

"First is the sneering campaign by @RahulGandhi, having the @INCIndia parliamentary contingent stand outside Parliament with people wearing Adani and Modi masks, holding mock interviews instead of raising serious issues in Parliament," she wrote.

"This statement by the Congress spokesperson is truly infantile," she added.

Ms Parthasarathy also highlighted that most of the media events were "funded through sponsorship from major corporate brands". "This is a well-known practice in the media industry and has nothing to do with the speakers or guests at the events. Really hope @INCIndia grows up," she concluded.

This came a day after spiritual leader Sadhguru expressed disapproval of protests in Parliament, expressing concern over the negative impact on the country's democratic reputation. In a post on X, Sadhguru said that it was disheartening to observe disruptions, "particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world."

It is disheartening to observe disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world. The wealth creators and job providers of India should not become subject of political rhetoric.. If there are discrepancies, that can be... — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 12, 2024

The spiritual leader also took exception to the political rhetoric aimed at wealth creators and job providers in India.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)