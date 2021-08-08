Journalist, His Relatives Attacked In UP: Police

If more people are found guilty, they will be caught, police said. (Representational)

A journalist of a national daily and his relatives were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the Sonkh road in Mathura, police said on Saturday.

"Four persons, including journalist Anil Agrawal, sustained internal injuries," they said.

All the injured have been provided medical assistance, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tewari said.

He said after receiving information, police reached the spot in the Sonkh road-based colony falling under highway police station and arrested four assailants.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident on Saturday and the four accused have been sent to judicial custody, Mr Tewari said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

If more people are found guilty, they will be caught, police said.

