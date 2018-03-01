Jordanian King Abdullah II Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Live Updates

Jordan King Abdullah II to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad house today. (File)

Here are the live updates of Jordan's King Abdullah II India visit:



09:51 (IST) Hours before the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his meeting with the Jordan King.

Looking forward to meeting His Majesty King Abdullah II today. We will take part in a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation' at 10:30 this morning in Delhi. After that, we shall be holding talks aimed at boosting India-Jordan relations. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2018 Hours before the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his meeting with the Jordan King.





Jordanian King Abdullah II pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan, received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Jordan's King Abdullah II will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the Hyderabad house. Today is the last day of his three-day visit to India, which is aimed at taking bilateral relations to a "new high". King Abdullah arrived in India on Tuesday and was accorded a grand welcome with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving him at the airport. The King's visit comes nearly three weeks after PM Modi travelled to Jordan as part of his trip to West Asia, including Palestine. This morning, he received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, after which he visited the Raj Ghat, where he laid wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. He will now attend a 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation' event at the Vigyan Bhawan. Later he will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad house where high level delegation talks will be held followed by exchange of agreements. Then in the evening King Abdullah will meet Vice-President and the President