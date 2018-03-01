Jordanian King Abdullah II Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Live Updates

Jordan King Abdullah II's India visit is aimed at taking bilateral relations to a "new high".

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2018 09:55 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jordanian King Abdullah II Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Live Updates

Jordan King Abdullah II to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad house today. (File)

New Delhi:  Jordan's King Abdullah II will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the Hyderabad house. Today is the last day of his three-day visit to India, which is aimed at taking bilateral relations to a "new high".  King Abdullah arrived in India on Tuesday and was accorded a grand welcome with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving him at the airport. The King's visit comes nearly three weeks after PM Modi travelled to Jordan as part of his trip to West Asia, including Palestine. This morning, he received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, after which he visited the Raj Ghat, where he laid wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. He will now attend a 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation' event at the Vigyan Bhawan.  Later he will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad house where high level delegation talks will be held followed by exchange of agreements. Then in the evening King Abdullah will meet Vice-President and the President

Here are the live updates of Jordan's King Abdullah II India visit:




Mar 01, 2018
09:51 (IST)
Hours before the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his meeting with the Jordan King.
Mar 01, 2018
09:50 (IST)



Jordanian King Abdullah II pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.
Mar 01, 2018
09:48 (IST)


King Abdullah II receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.
Mar 01, 2018
09:16 (IST)


King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan, received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

King of Jordan Abdullah II Bin Al- HusseinJordan King India Visit LiveJordan King India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................