"Discussed Diplomacy, Northeast, Football": John Abraham Meets S Jaishankar

Ahead of the release of his new film "The Diplomat", actor John Abraham on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed diplomacy, football, the northeast and the upcoming movie.

Directed by Shivam Nair, "The Diplomat" hits the theatres on Friday.

"An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds," S Jaishankar posted on X.

An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds. pic.twitter.com/BGQbzgcmb1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 13, 2025

The minister also shared a couple of photos of the meeting, in which the two could be holding a jersey bearing the number 9 and the name 'Jaishankar'.

"Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow. We discussed diplomacy, the North East and football among many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat," Abraham wrote while sharing S Jaishankar's post on X.

Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow, we discussed diplomacy, the North East and football amongst many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat https://t.co/RJGczbWuFY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 13, 2025

According to Shivam Nair, best known for helming projects such as "Naam Shabana" and "Special Ops", "The Diplomat" is a fascinating story in which John Abraham plays an interesting role.

Inspired by real events, the film stars John Abraham as a diplomat, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma played by Sadia Khateeb from Pakistan.

