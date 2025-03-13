Advertisement
"Discussed Diplomacy, Northeast, Football": John Abraham Meets S Jaishankar

Directed by Shivam Nair, "The Diplomat" hits the theatres on Friday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Discussed Diplomacy, Northeast, Football": John Abraham Meets S Jaishankar
Inspired by real events, the film stars John Abraham as a diplomat.
New Delhi:

Ahead of the release of his new film "The Diplomat", actor John Abraham on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed diplomacy, football, the northeast and the upcoming movie.

Directed by Shivam Nair, "The Diplomat" hits the theatres on Friday.

"An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds," S Jaishankar posted on X.

The minister also shared a couple of photos of the meeting, in which the two could be holding a jersey bearing the number 9 and the name 'Jaishankar'.

"Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow. We discussed diplomacy, the North East and football among many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat," Abraham wrote while sharing S Jaishankar's post on X.

According to Shivam Nair, best known for helming projects such as "Naam Shabana" and "Special Ops", "The Diplomat" is a fascinating story in which John Abraham plays an interesting role.

Inspired by real events, the film stars John Abraham as a diplomat, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma played by Sadia Khateeb from Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

S Jaishankar, John Abraham, The Diplomat
