'Great Seeing You, Mr Prime Minister': Biden's Post On X After Meeting PM

Biden arrived in Delhi at 7 pm last evening for the G20 summit

India and the US will affirm during the G20 summit that their partnership is stronger than ever, President Joe Biden said following a dinner and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night.

"Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," the US President posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister.



Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. pic.twitter.com/bEW2tPrNXr — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

Biden arrived in Delhi at 7 pm last evening for the G20 summit. Shortly after landing, the US President headed to the Prime Minister's residence for a private dinner and bilateral talks thereafter.

A joint statement issued at the end of the talks said President Biden had reaffirmed his support for the reformed United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member.

The two leaders, the joint statement said, had agreed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral defence partnership and welcomed the forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines.

Talks were also held on cooperation in nuclear energy, critical and emerging technologies such as 6G and artificial intelligence, and ways to fundamentally "reshape" multilateral development banks.

The joint statement said President Biden had praised India's G20 Presidency for "demonstrating" how the forum is delivering important outcomes.