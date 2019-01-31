Stalled Report Shows Unemployment Data Highest In 45 Years: Live Updates

Jobs data: Unemployment was recorded at 6.1 per cent

The National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS), accessed by the Business Standard, shows that the country's unemployment rate was at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent. The report, which was not released despite being vetted by the National Statistics Commission in December, caused a row on Wednesday. Two members of the statistics body quit over the stalling of the report. The report gives ammunition to the opposition with the national elections due in May.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a jibe at the ruling BJP, saying that the masses were becoming disillusioned due to the increasing unemployment. Two people resigned. "They don't want to bring the data forward. Data is being encountered," he said. "This is a result of Modi ji's pakodanomics," he added.

Here are the live updates on reactions to the jobs data: