"<i>Jo Dar Jayega...</i>": Akhilesh Yadav On UP Minister's Claim On Party Split

"Jo dar jayega, woh bhaag jayega" (those who get scared will run away). That's what Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, reacting to UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's claim that SP will also split like the Trinamool Congress.

Rajbhar on Wednesday set the political rumour mill ringing with his provocative claim. "It is 100% correct. Whatever Rajbhar says, he says it boldly and truthfully," the former ally of Akhilesh Yadav, told NDTV.

"Ram Gopal has prepared a list and handed it over to Home Minister Amit Shah. I have seen the smiles shared by both. When two hearts meet, words may fall silent, yet a conversation takes place," the UP Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Minister said in an interview with the NDTV.

"The letter conveys that no harm should come to them, and these leaders are ready to join you," he said, without giving out any names or explaining how he arrived at this conclusion.

Akhilesh Yadav first made light of Rajbhar's comment quipping, "how long will this saga continue?" He then went to state that BJP had poached SP leaders in the past as well.

"This is how BJP functions, by breaking parties. They have broken our MPs and MLAs in the past as well," Yadav stated.

Then came the clincher. "Those who get scared will leave. We need brave people to fight the BJP," the SP chief said.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav also rejected Rajbhar's assertions. "Go and ask Amit Shah", he snapped while denying existence of any such letter.

"You should ask Amit Shah ji whether I have submitted any letter. No one in the country takes Om Prakash Rajbhar seriously. He always speaks in this manner. He himself does not know what he is saying," MP Ram Gopal Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader said all is well in the party, claiming it is just rumours. "There is no problem, nor will there be. They only spread rumours. The public will curse them," he added.