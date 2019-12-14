'Students Abused Me, Tried To Attack Me,' Says JNU Vice Chancellor

On Thursday, Mr Kumar had held a series of meetings with students and teachers. (File)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was allegedly heckled today by several students who also attacked his car amid ongoing protests at the varsity over hostel fee hike.

"I had gone to School of Arts and Aesthetics administration block when 15-20 students surrounded me. They abused me and tried to attack me," Mr Kumar said, adding that the students tried to pull him down.

"Fortunately, I was rescued by university security personnel and policemen in plain clothes," he further said. The university has been witnessing protests over hostel fee hike for over a month. Students have also been boycotting exams over the issue.

On Thursday, Mr Kumar had held a series of meetings with students and teachers to resolve the protest. The meeting, however, ended without any conclusion.

After the meeting, students told reporters that the vice-chancellor "did not reply" to the demands of a complete rollback of the fee hike and wanted the Yamuna Hostel (fully privatised) model to be implemented across all hostels.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had directed the police to provide adequate security to the Vice Chancellor, registrar and other officials.

The attack came a day after the Delhi High Court had asked the JNU to file an affidavit mentioning academic details of the students against whom the varsity has filed a contempt petition for violating court's order restraining protests within 100 meters of the administrative block.