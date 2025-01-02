Advertisement

New University Teacher Eligibility Criteria: What We Know So Far

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had recommended revamping the regulations for appointing teachers in universities.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
New University Teacher Eligibility Criteria: What We Know So Far
The suggestions come in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) may introduce changes to the eligibility criteria for appointing teachers in higher educational institutions. In a recent interview, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had recommended revamping the regulations for appointing teachers in universities. As per the existing criteria, candidates are required to have a mandatory degree in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD in the same subject to become a teacher. However, post these changes, individuals would be able to become university teachers only in subjects related to their UGC NET or PhD discipline. 

Advocating on the critical need to revise the regulations on the 'Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education', the chairman noted in the interview to Hindustan Times that restricting faculty appointments to candidates who have pursued the same subject in their UG, PG and PhD is a limiting idea. He said, "HEIs must not hesitate to select candidates based on their research discipline, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate studies are in different subjects. Currently UGC regulations do not permit this. Breaking discipline boundaries will undoubtedly attract scholars with diverse expertise to HEIs."

The suggestions come in line with National Education Policy's (NEP) 2020 move to introduce flexibility in teacher recruitment process in universities. 

As per the existing criteria, candidates are required to have a Master's degree from a recognised university, a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent, a PhD degree for appointment and promotion to the post of Professors. The National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited test (State Level Eligibility Test SLET/SET) will remain the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor and equivalent positions.  Further, SLET/SET  will  be  valid  as  the  minimum  eligibility  for  direct recruitment  to universities/colleges/institutions in the respective state only.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar, Appointment At Universities
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com