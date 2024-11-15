University Body May Allow 4-Year Degree Courses To Be Completed In 3 Years

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said that the education body is considering faster degree completion options for students. Speaking at southern zone conference for autonomous colleges in Chennai on Thursday, Mr Kumar said students will soon be allowed to complete a three-year-degree course in two-an-a-half years, and four-year courses in three. The one-day conference was organised at IIT Madras to prepare a roadmap to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Academicians from several institutions took part on the event.

"We are planning to implement this from the next academic session," said Mr Kumar when asked about UGC's faster degree completion option.

"In the coming years, students who are capable can complete the degree programmes in a shorter duration. We anticipate that they can gain six months to one year," he added.

Mr Kumar, however, clarified that students who wish to take longer to complete their studies will also be accommodated, and will be allowed to take breaks during their courses.

The plan is based on the recommendation made by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti. Mr Kumar said detailed guidelines will be issued soon.

Talking about NEP, Mr Kumar said it will lead to transformation of education system that will benefit students, adding that the onus lies on higher education institutes (HEIs) to make education affordable.

"Access, equity and inclusivity in higher education are essential determinants of how far our students will advance, take up positions in society and excel in their respective professions. Educational institutions must ensure that higher education is affordable, fair, and supportive for our students to succeed," Mr Kumar said at the event.

NEP was launched on July 29, 2020.