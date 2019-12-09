JNU Students Lathi-Charged By Cops During Protest In Delhi Over Fee Hike

Police launched baton charge against students near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro station

Police cracked down on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday, while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to register their protest against a proposed hostel fee hike.

The baton charge was launched when the agitators tried to cross the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro station, which was cordoned off by the police. Television visuals showed police pushing back students trying to jump over the barricades.

Students called the march from the university campus to the President's residence after a month-long protest went in vain, with the administration rejecting their demand for the complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel charges. They claim that the action goes against the very character of the university, which has always kept its gates open for everybody irrespective of economic background.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union had earlier emailed their demands to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding rollback of the proposed fee hike, resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and withdrawal of all police cases against agitating students.