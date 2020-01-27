JNU Student Sharjeel Imam Summoned By University Authorities Over Sedition Cases

Sharjeel Imam allegedly advocated the separation of Assam from India in his speeches.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief proctor has summoned research scholar Sharjeel Imam, against whom sedition cases have been registered, to appear before him and explain his position on the allegedly provocative speeches made by him.

Sharjeel Imam, who was one of the organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests, has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3.

"A security report dated January 27 against Sharjeel Imam, has been received in the Chief Proctor's office from the Office of Chief Security Officer. Media reports said Imam made provocative speeches at Aligarh Muslim University threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

"The report also refers to several FIRs lodged against Imam by police of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some other states," he added.

A sedition case was filed against Sharjeel Imam for his "inflammatory" speeches, in which he threatened to "cut off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of the country. The Assam police has also filed a First Information Report against him under anti-terror law UAPA.